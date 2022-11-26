Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdistan Region: Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense announced on Saturday that two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were injured in Kurdistan Region within the framework of Operation Claw-Lock against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Moreover, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement on Friday that two Turkish soldiers and one lieutenant were killed in the Zap region while attacked by PKK fighters.

On April 18, 2022, the Turkish Armed Forces launched a land and air operation against PKK bases in the Zap, Mateen, and Avaşin regions, which resulted in the killing of 90 Turkish soldiers so far.

Turkish warplanes on Wednesday launched an attack on the al-Hol camp and the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo, which holds hundreds of ISIS prisoners. Eight SDF fighters killed in the attack.