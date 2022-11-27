PM Masrour Barzani discusses Peshmerga-Iraqi cooperation with US Deputy Commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with the Deputy Commanding General of the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, Andrew Garner.

“Both discussed recent developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, combating the threat of the Islamic State (ISIS), and protecting the sovereignty and security of the region,” a readout from the PM office said.

“They both agreed on the need to strengthen security cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi security forces in the disputed territories.”

Garner also informed the Prime Minister of the activities and duties of coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, while reaffirming their support to the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, the PM Masrour Barzani discussed the recent developments in the reform and Peshmerga unification process, which is one of the priorities of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth cabinet.

Both officials stressed resolving the Erbil-Baghdad disputes peacefully and implementing the Iraqi constitution, as well as the importance of developing joint coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi force, especially in the disputed territories.

Read More: PM Barzani, US Congress delegation discuss protecting Iraq, Kurdish sovereignty

Earlier today, PM Masrour Barzani also discussed the ongoing reform program of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the constitutional rights of the KRG in a meeting with an US Congress delegation.