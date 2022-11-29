Iran, Iraq security ‘indivisible’, Al-Sudani says in Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The security of Iran and Iraq cannot be separated, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani on Tuesday told the Iranian president in Tehran.

The Iraqi official’s remarks came during a joint presser with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran after the end of their meeting.

Al-Sudani arrived in the Iranian capital on an official visit on early Sunday and was received by President Raisi, with whom he discussed economic and security cooperation between the two neighbors.

Discussing the security cooperation and relationship, the premier said the two countries' security “is indivisible”, saying Baghdad would not allow its land to be used as a “threat” to its neighbor.

Iraq seeks a relationship based on “mutual respect and non-interference in the affairs of other countries,” Al-Sudani said.

The premier also said that he had agreed with the Iranian president to reactivate the Joint Economic Committee between the two countries.

The visit comes as Iran has recently launched a barrage of missile and drone strikes against alleged positions of the exiled Kurdish opposition parties to Tehran inside the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdish and Iraqi officials have strongly condemned the attacks.

Before visiting Tehran, Al-Sudani recently visited both Kuwait and Jordan after his inauguration as the premier in October.