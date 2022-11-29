PM Barzani thanks South Korea for its participation in developing Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the South Korean envoy to Iraq for his country’s contribution in developing Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to a statement.

Barzani received South Korean Ambassador to Iraq Choi Song Su in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Seoul and Erbil, a readout from the premier’s office noted.

The South Korean envoy stressed the importance of further expanding the bilateral relations and briefed Barzani on his country’s work in the Kurdistan Region.

The premier thanked South Korea for its participation in developing the Kurdistan Region as well as for supporting the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through the implementation of numerous mutual projects between the government and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), particularly in the digitalization efforts.

Barzani underlined the importance of digitalization efforts in the prevention of wasting public treasury, reducing red tape, and promoting transparency.

South Korea provided what is now the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq with extensive humanitarian and logistical aid following the 2003 ouster of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The Asian country funded the building of a significant number of schools across the Region, and South Korean doctors ran a hospital where they treated Kurdish patients free of charge. Seoul also gifted the Region’s educational authorities with school buses and opened libraries.