I didn’t consent to the closure of Kurdistan24’s office: Mazloum Abdi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi told reporters at an online press conference that he didn’t agree with the decision of closing Kurdistan24’s office on Tuesday.

“I'm sorry for this because it's the decisions that the media department of the Autonomous Administration (AANES) has made, and we as the SDF, believe it is very positive to have all the channels working here," he said.

He also stated that there’s no sign that the Turkish regime will stop its operations soon, and noted that they are negotiating with other Syrian political parties to end the conflicts.

Regarding the congress of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) on November 14, the commander-in-chief explained that they didn’t prevent the congress to happen, but we suggested that Asayish (The Internal Security Forces of the Democratic Union Party) follow the event for security reasons.

“KNC rejected our suggestion,” he said.

