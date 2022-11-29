KRG’s top delegation discuss gender equality in key UK conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24 – The Kurdistan Region Government delegation on Tuesday addressed gender equality with Alicia Herbert, UK's Special Envoy for Gender Equality in London on the sidelines of the conference of Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

At the #PSVISummit, I came across Mr. James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom. I thanked him for his unrelenting support to Kurdistan Region and for inviting us to the conference. pic.twitter.com/jGDz2XRP1s — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) November 29, 2022

KRG’s delegation was led by Dr. Dindar Zebari, KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, including Dr. Khanzad Ahmad, Secretary General of Kurdistan’s High Council for Women and Development, and Karwan Jamal Tahir, KRG Representation in the United Kingdom.

Zebari underscored that KRG sees honor killing as a crime that cannot be ignored under any excuses.

“I came across Mr. James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom. I thanked him for his unrelenting support to Kurdistan Region and for inviting us to the conference,” Zebari said in a tweet.

Met with Ms Fiona Bruce, MP and the British PM's Envoy to religious freedoms on the sidelines of #PSVISummit. We highlighted the unparalleled calibre of coexistence in the Kurdistan Region which has the potential to inspire. Possible routes of collaboration were brought to light. pic.twitter.com/wYXq7hF41t — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) November 29, 2022

Moreover, Dr. Khanzad Ahmad revealed that they have prepared a ten-year plan (2017-2027) and are currently coordinating with the parliament to pass new laws and amend other laws, that were not in favor of women.

The Kurdistan Parliament adopted Law No. 3 of 2015, which suspends Article 40 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which reduces the penalty for honor killings.

Contrary to Iraqi law, the laws in the Kurdistan Region define honor killings as Intentional homicide and impose heavy penalties, including life imprisonment.

On the other hand, British Special Envoy for Gender Equality praised the KRG’s efforts to promote gender equality and reaffirmed mutual partnership and coordination between both sides.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Friday reaffirmed his support for women’s rights on the launch of the annual international campaign 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.