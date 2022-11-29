PM Barzani welcomes Parliament’s step to pass electronic signatures bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomes the Kurdistan Parliament’s step to pass the electronic signatures and transactions federal bill.

The passage of today's e-signature bill means we have taken another big step in the cabinet’s digital transformation agenda, and our promise to become a fully digital government by 2025.



— Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 29, 2022

PM Barzani in a statement said he considered that this effort as “a collaborative effort across the whole of government with support of global best practices and expertise.”

He also noted this “means we have taken another big, critical step in the cabinet’s digital transformation agenda.”

“In all my conversations with the youth, entrepreneurs, business owners and investors, I have been reminded of the untapped potential our lands hold in human capital. Their calls for digitalization, banking sector reform, tax transparency and the elimination of red tape have been well heard,” Barzani said in the statement.

Moreover, he stresses that “through incubators across Kurdistan, young leaders have already made an impact in their communities and online. Their progress has shown that when the government makes the necessary space and resources available for our talented citizens to grow, extraordinary progress can happen.”

The Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also explained the importance of this bill in this cabinet which is, “To provide the legal framework necessary for citizens and businesses, and the government as a whole to pivot to digital signatures.”

Barzani concluded the statement by praising “the Kurdistan Parliament and its leadership for their support to this effort and legislation.”

