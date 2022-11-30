Turkish spy agency claims killing a top PKK intelligence official in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Turkish spy agency said that it had killed a top intelligence official of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Sinjar, without elaborating on the date, the state media reported.

Fatima Onour was assassinated in an “operation” of the Turkish intelligence establishment, known as MIT, the state-run Anadolu Agency, reported on Wednesday.

Joined the PKK ranks as early as the 1990s from the United Kingdom, Onour served in the military wing of the Kurdish militant group, the report said.

Per the Turkish media report, the PKK member was responsible for providing “intelligence training” to a large number of the militant group in Sulaimani province.

Onour was “on a mission” in Sinjar, where she identified herself as “treasurer” of the group, it added.

The PKK has not commented on the matter.

Along with military operations conducted in the mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region, Turkey has intensified its drone strikes against alleged members of the group inside the urban areas.

Ankara has recently announced that nearly five of its soldiers had been killed in the ongoing Claw-Lock Operation against the Kurdish militants. Recently, another air operation, dubbed Claw-Sword both in Iraq and Syria, was launched.

Thousands have been killed from both warring sides as well as civilians as a result of the decades-old fighting.

Kurdistan Region authorities constantly call on both sides to take their fight away from the border areas, where the safety of civilians and their livelihoods have been endangered.