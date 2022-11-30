Turkish ground military operations will complicate situation in Syria: Iranian FM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in a phone conversation on Tuesday that a Turkish ground operation in Syria would complicate the situation in Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press release that “the Islamic Republic understands Turkey’s security concerns and stressed the need for ending the concerns.”

Moreover, he said that this necessitates constant security talks between the two countries.

However, he underlined that a “resort to ground military operations will not only fail to solve the problems but will cause damage and complicate the situation.”

Moreover, he voiced Iran’s assistance to help resolve the existing problems between Syria and Turkey.

Turkey has recently launched another air operation, dubbed Claw-Sword both in Iraq and Syria, that killed and injured dozens of civilians, fighters and severely damaged infrastructure causing electricity blackouts.

Moreover, Turkey has repeatedly threatened to launch a new ground offensive in Syria.

Syrian Kurdish officials have called on the United States and other guarantor countries to make stronger efforts to stop a Turkish attack.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi during a press conference on Tuesday called on the US and US president to take a much clearer and stronger position towards a potential Turkish ground offensive.