Turkish soldier killed in Kurdistan Region: Turkish Ministry of Defense

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey's Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday that of its soldiers were killed in Kurdistan Region.

The soldier, whose name was Nedim Korkmaz, was killed during a clash with fighters of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Earlier four Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were injured in Kurdistan Region on November 26, within the framework of Operation Claw-Lock against the PKK.

At least 11 civilians and a number of Syrian soldiers and SDF fighters were killed in northeast Syria during Turkish airstrikes on November 20.

Moreover, Turkish warplanes again launched an attack on the al-Hol camp and the vicinity of the Jerkin prison in Qamishlo on November 23, which resulted in a number of casualties