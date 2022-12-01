In addition to overcoming crisis, KRG 9th cabinet implements ‘strategic’ projects, says Chinese envoy  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Despite successfully overcoming the crisis it has faced, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) ninth cabinet has implemented a number of strategic projects to strengthen the economic infrastructure of Iraq’s Kurdish region, the outgoing Chinese envoy to Erbil said on Thursday.

The remarks came during the outgoing Chinese Consul General Ni Ruchi during his meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between Erbil and Baghdad, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Chinese diplomat for his cooperation in developing ties between Erbil and Beijing during his work, the statement noted.

Ruchi appreciated the cooperation of the KRG relevant authorities with the Chinese diplomatic mission as well as citizens based in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Praising the developments taking place in the Region in recent years, the diplomat said that the KRG ninth cabinet has implemented several “strategic and important” projects to strengthen the economic infrastructure of the Region.

He said that the current Kurdish government “successfully overcame” the crisis it has faced.

Beijing and Erbil share close economic ties.

In September, a Chinese investor submitted a proposal for a $5 billion tourist city in the capital, according to Arab. The 2,000-sq. m. the project, dubbed Happy City, would create 8,000 jobs and include areas for tourism, residences, water, and entertainment.