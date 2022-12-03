Kurdistan’s pomegranates are hitting supermarket shelves across the Gulf: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a Tweet announced the arrival of the Kurdistan Region’s pomegranates in Gulf countries.

“Kurdistan's premium grade pomegranates are hitting supermarket shelves across the Gulf,” he wrote in the Tweet.

In another Tweet yesterday, the Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wrote, “Promise delivered”.

The pomegranate is a well-known fruit in all parts of Kurdistan.

One of the famous pomegranates in Kurdistan is Halabja’s pomegranate, which is well known for its good taste and juiciness.

Each year Halabja holds a festival to showcase its pomegranate products, and the total income from Halabja’s 8th Pomegranate has reached over 900 million IQD within three days.