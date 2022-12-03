Iran National Council confirms the death of 200 people in recent protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The national council of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a report on Saturday that 200 people lost their lives since the start of the protests on Sept. 16.

The report also added that armed members of anti-revolutionary dissident groups killed some of the protesters.

On the other hand, human rights groups say that more than 500 were killed in Iran’s protests.

On Sept. 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman was detained by the Iranian morality police for breaching the Iranian dress code.

The 22-year-old Mahsa (Zhina) Amini was originally from the Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, and was visiting Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was beaten by the morality police on the way to a detention facility.

She later died at the intensive care unit of Kasra Hospital in Tehran on Sept. 16, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran.