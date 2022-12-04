Erbil, Baghdad airports halt flights due to ‘weather conditions’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The international airports of Erbil and Baghdad on early Sunday announced that they had halted all flights from their airfields due to “weather conditions” after a thick fog blanked parts of the country since Saturday.

The flights to and from Erbil International Airport have been paused due to the “tense fog”, reducing visibility to less than 1,200 meters, Ahmed Hoshyar, the airport’s director, told Kurdistan 24.

Six flights have been delayed so far due to the condition, he added.

He said the flights would resume normally at 12 PM local time.

Earlier Sunday, Baghdad airport announced tits halt as well due to the “weather condition”, state media Iraqi News Agency reported.

The weather condition has also hindered traffic on Erbil province’s highways.

Footages shared with Kurdistan 24 showed two trucks on Erbil-Makhmour main road in the south of the province due to low visibility caused by the fog.

Compared to last year, Kurdistan Region has witnessed an increased rainfall, causing flash floods in some parts of Iraq’s Kurdish region.