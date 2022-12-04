PM Barzani receives new Turkish envoy to Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with the new Turkish Consul General to Erbil Mehmet Mevlut Yakut, according to a statement.

The Prime Minister congratulated him and wished him success in his mission, the statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

On the other hand, Turkey's new Consul General reaffirmed his country’s willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with the Kurdistan Region in all fields, especially in trade and investment, the statement added.

In August, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Hakan Karacay, the outgoing Turkish Consul General to Erbil, and thanked the Consul General for his work in the Kurdistan Region and strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara.

Turkey officially opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2010. Ties between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Turkey have developed over the past years, namely in the energy and trade sector.