PM Masrour Barzani welcomes new KRG e-procurement portal

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday welcomed the newly launched electronic procurement system of the government in a bid to digitalize public services.

In a ceremony in Erbil on Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Planning and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) launched the new digital platform, through which watch companies can follow the announced public tenders.

“I welcome today’s launch of the KRG’s first e-procurement portal, introducing transparency and accountability to public tenders in ways that bring more efficiencies to public finances; support the emergence of small and medium businesses, and allow us to incubate new industries to accelerate our reform agenda,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote in a statement.

In the first phase, six ministries and the governorate of Erbil will be enforcing the new procurement system for all the government projects, Zagros Fatah, deputy minister of planning, told Kurdistan 24.

The new portal is the first new to be hosted on the KRG data center, “allowing the whole of government access to the data and building visibility of the goods and services available in the private sector,” Barzani said.

The premier hailed the efforts made by the ministry as well as the South Korean development agency in developing the system despite all the hurdles they had faced, the statement added.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in October announced the KRG Digital Transformation Strategy, in which the government is set to become fully paperless by 2025.