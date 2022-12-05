One injured in car explosion in Qamishlo: Asayish

News Center (K24) – A car exploded by an explosive device in the city of Qamishlo, injuring the driver, the Asayish said.

“The explosion resulted in material losses and the driver sustained various injuries. He was immediately taken to nearby hospitals to receive the necessary treatment,” the Asayish said in a statement, blaming “terrorists’ cells.”

The car transporting teachers from the Education Board of the Autonomous Administration in northeast Syria (AANES).

The bomb attack comes amidst Turkish threats to launch a ground offensive in northern Syria.

Furthermore, at least 11 civilians and a number of Syrian soldiers and SDF fighters were killed in northeast Syria during Turkish airstrikes on November 20.

Turkey has also continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northern Syria.

A Turkish drone strike on Saturday targeted a location in the Sanjak Sheikh village near Amude, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), killing one person.