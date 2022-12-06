PM Barzani discusses digitalization of public services with Swedish envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed the digitalization efforts of his government towards an electronic government with a senior Swedish diplomat in Iraq.

Barzani received Sweden’s Ambassador to Iraq Jessica Svärdström in Erbil, where they discussed the bilateral relations between the Kurdish capital and Stockholm.

The European diplomat praised the development and reconstruction efforts in the Kurdistan Region, adding the Nordic country is willing to foster ties with Iraq’s Kurdish region, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

The premier briefed the envoy on the ongoing Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reform program, including economic diversification, job creation, digitalization of public services, and e-governance as well as facilitating investment.

They also discussed the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the country’s constitution, the situation of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), and dealing with climate change consequences.

In November 2021, Barzani received former Swedish foreign minister, Ann Linde, in Erbil.

Linde talked about the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Sweden and the “remarkable role” of the Kurdish diaspora in the Scandinavian country.

She praised the role of the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS.

