No US ‘greenlight’ for any future military activity in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States has neither greenlighted the recent attacks on northeast Syria nor it will any future ones, a top envoy said on Tuesday.

The remarks came from the Senior US Representative Nikolas Granger for northeast Syria during a remotely held press briefing, attended by the Kurdistan 24 correspondent.

Discussing the threatened Turkish incursion into the predominantly-Kurdish enclave in Syria, the diplomat said that Washington opposes any military activity in the area, including a “land incursion”.

The recent escalation in the area has threatened the operations against ISIS, according to the envoy, reiterating the US administration’s call for restraint.

“I want to make it clear that there has been no green light from the United States for any of the attacks we have seen … over the recent weeks, or for any future military activity,” Granger said in the Zoom meeting.

In response to a question by Kurdistan 24 on the US efforts to facilitate intra-Kurdish talks, Granger said that his government is “facilitating dialogue” among Kurdish actors as well as between the Kurds and other components towards stability in the area.

“An open space for full political participation among all political actors is an important thing as well,” in the region, he said.

Regarding the political future of northeast Syria, or Rojava, the official said the US sees it as part of the entire future of Syria.

“The future of Syria should be decided by its people,” Granger explained the US policy, including for northeast Syria and other parts of the country.