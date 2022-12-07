PM Barzani discusses the Sinjar agreement with a top German delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met a top German delegation, according to a statement.

The delegation headed by Dr. Tobias Tunkel, Director of Middle East and North Africa of the Foreign Office of Germany, Martin Jaeger, the German Ambassador to Iraq, and Klaus Streicher, the German Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

While addressing outstanding issues in Iraq and the region, they stressed the ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and Germany, per the statement.

The importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement, removing outlawed militias, and providing the appropriate ground for normalizing the situation in the region, as well as guaranteeing the return of the displaced people to their homes were discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

Germany has long been a great supporter of the Kurdistan region since its establishment, the Region’s Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed, announced in October.

The top German envoy in October expressed his country’s willingness to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region as well as maintain support for Peshmerga forces.