KRG delegation will pay another visit to Baghdad in near future: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Council of Ministers today discussed the trip by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) delegation to Baghdad in a meeting chaired by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The Council of Ministers decided that the KRG delegation will pay another visit to Baghdad in the upcoming days to continue negotiations, the KRG said in a press statement.

Moreover, the Council also appointed a Legal Ministerial Committee to prepare for the implementation of the ministerial platforms specific to drafting several bills, including oil and gas.

The Council also welcomed the Iraqi federal government’s decision to re-establish a committee to implement Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution relating to the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad.

The meeting also discussed the draft bill of the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, which the KRG said violates the Iraqi constitution.

"According to Article 114/7 of the lraqi constitution, formulating and regulating internal water resources policies for distribution shall be regulated by the law, while Article 115 states that when powers are shared between the federal and regional government, priority shall be given to the law of the regions and governorates not organized in a region in case of dispute," the KRG said.

Therefore, Prime Minister Barzani urged the KRG and Iraqi government to cooperate and benefit from water resources, particularly at a time of a worsening climate crisis which affects Iraq.