PM Barzani lays foundation stone for first British university campus in Iraq, Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the first-ever British university campus in Iraq and its Kurdish region.

The to-be-constructed British International University Erbil would become the second regional hub of the University of London (UoL), consisting of a federation of 17 institution members, including elite universities such as the London School of Economics (LSE).

“I hope this university, as a branch of the University of London, which is a renowned international university, can serve the education and scientific sector in Kurdistan Region,” Prime Minister Barzani said, extending his appreciation to the British diplomats in the country as well as other Kurdish officials for realizing the project.

Building scientific centers in Kurdistan Region is a “clear indication” of the Kurdish society’s awareness, adding such institutions would increase the academic and scientific levels of Iraq’s Kurdish region.

The Region’s various universities have had a “positive impact” on society, depending on the specialties and courses they provide.

“I am sure [British International University] … would be part of the scientific project we have embarked on,” Barzani added.

Despite the challenges, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would do its best to provide what is necessary for the educational sector.

The university will teach the University of London's programs, beginning on September 2023, Professor Wendy Thomson, vice chancellor of the UoL, said in her televised speech.

“We are pleased to offer a world-class degree program to students,” Thomson added.

Set to be built on 150,000 meters square, the British campus composes of six facilities for different colleges as well as six others, including student accommodation, a library, and a cafeteria.

The colleges of oil and gas, science, medicine, language, and education among others will be providing courses to 8,000 students expected to be enrolled over time.

“It is important to note this agreement with the University of London would be to develop an education hub,” outgoing British Consul General David Hunt said.

Graduates of the British university will be invited to the graduation ceremony in London, Hunt added.

During his recent meeting with Barzani, the outgoing diplomat said the premier’s April visit to the UK “transformed” the Erbil-London bilateral ties.