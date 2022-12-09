Politics

KRG delegation visits Japan to discuss urban development

"Both sides discussed plans for sustainable urban development and projects implemented by the JICA Agency in the Kurdistan Region."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
KRG Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awny this week visited Japan, Dec. 7 (Photo: Ministry of Municipality and Tourism/Twitter)
Kurdistan KRG Municipality and Tourism Krg Japan Japanese government Sasan Awny

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sasan Awny, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Minister of Municipality and Tourism on Wednesday visited Japan with a delegation.

The official Twitter account of the KRG's Minister of Municipalities and Tourism said that the KRG's Minister of Municipality and Tourism Awny discussed with Japanese officials and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Masterplan of Erbil and ways to develop the cities' centers of the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, KRG's Minister of Municipality and Tourism Awny accompanied by the Iraqi Ambassador to Tokyo Abdul-Karim Kaab and the JICA team, visited Saitama Province of Japan, and they were received by Governor Motohiro Ono.

"Both sides discussed plans for sustainable urban development and projects implemented by the JICA Agency in the Kurdistan Region, and benefiting from the experiences of the Japanese province of Saitama in terms of reusing sewage waters and rainwater and preventing floods," the official KRG account tweeted.

In November, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Futoshi Matsumoto and discussed possibilities to improve the education sector in the Kurdistan Region.

“The meeting touched upon the possibility of working together to improve education in schools in the Kurdistan Region given Japan's expertise in this sector,” the KRG said.

The JICA has undertaken several projects with the Kurdish government concerning waterways, agriculture, and electricity.

It has been previously in talks with the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism in amending capital Erbil’s master plan.

