Orthodox Archbishop praises President Barzanis' efforts to protect Christians

ERBIL (Kurdistan) – Mor Nicodemos Daoud Matti Sharaf, President of Syriac Orthodox Church in Kurdistan Region, Kirkuk, and Mosul, on Saturday praised KDP president Masoud Barzanis' efforts to protect Christians against ISIS attacks.

“When we fled Islamic State (ISIS) President Barzani told us you are in your own home, and you are not alone. If we are going to live, we will live together, and if we die, we will die together," the archbishop said at the inauguration of Meltho International School in Ankawa district, Erbil.

Archbishop Sharaf also said that the second side that helped during the ISIS attack after president Barzani was Hungary.

“We are with you. Even though we’re in Europe, we feel the same as you,” Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, told the archbishop in the ceremony.

Prime Minister Barzani attended the inauguration of the Hungary-funded Meltho International School in Erbil’s Christian quarter of Ankawa. Hungarian President Katalin Novák attended the ceremony as well along with Kurdish officials as well as members of the religious communities.

“We Hungarians are a nation of doers. We are there where help is needed,” the President of Hungary wrote in a Tweet.

Hungarian President Katalin Novák also said that her country is ready to help the growth of the Kurdistan Region on Saturday during the inauguration of an international school.

Katalin Novák was the first Hungarian head to visit Iraq, she met Hungarian soldiers stationed in Iraq, and humanitarian projects implemented under the auspices of the Hungary Helps program.

"Before Christmas I visited our troops in Iraq," she later wrote in a Tweet.