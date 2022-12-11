President Masoud Barzani wishes success to Kurdistan Women Union

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani on Sunday extended his warmest congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the party’s Kurdistan Women Union.

"On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Women Union, I extend my warmest congratulations to women and all its members, as well as all the women of Kurdistan," president Barzani said, according to a statement (link?) from the Barzani Headquarters.

"The Kurdistan Women Union is one of the very important achievements of our revolution. The Union was effective in enlightening Kurdish women and expanding their participation in the struggle of the people of Kurdistan,” Barzani added to the statement.

He also stressed that the Kurdistan Women Union's role in creating national awareness, educating women, and defending their civil and political rights “is very significant.”

He also noted that these efforts “must be directed towards the active participation of women in public life and in the Kurdish society.”

Moreover, Barzani highlighted that he’s “confident” that the Kurdistan Women Union plays a pivotal role in the future as it played in the past.

Barzani concluded his statement by wishing the Union success.

Furthermore, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday also extended his “warmest congratulations” to the leadership and members of the Kurdistan Women Union.

On the other hand, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also reiterated his full support for the Kurdistan Women Union's civil struggle for Kurdish women’s rights and demands as well as for fostering the culture of equality.