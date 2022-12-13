PM Barzani, Japanese development agency discuss amending Erbil master plan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and representatives from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed amending the capital city’s master plan on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Barzani received Ando Naoki, the JICA deputy director, in Erbil, where they discussed the projects that the Asian development agency is undertaking in cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The delegation briefed Barzani on the projects they are implementing with the government in the water, electricity, sewage, and agriculture sectors, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

One of the projects the agency is working on is amending the Erbil city master plan, the release added.

The Agency also expressed the Japanese companies’ readiness to invest in Kurdistan Region.

Barzani, in return, extended his gratitude to the Japanese government and JAICA for the support they had provided to KRG’s reconstruction efforts to build a strong economic infrastructure, it said.

Earlier Tuesday, Barzani discussed the importance of reform in the Kurdistan banking system with the European Union ambassador to Iraq.

Read More: PM Barzani, EU envoy discuss reforms in Kurdistan banking system