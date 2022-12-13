PM Barzani extends his condolences to the family of Peshmerga commander Akam Omar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – PM Masrour Barzani on Tuesday sent his deepest condolences to the family of Commando Forces commander Akam Omar, who died from his injuries in a hospital in Germany on Monday.

Pshtiwan Sadiq, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, visited Omar’s family, representing Prime Minister Msrour Barzani during his visit.

Sadiq sends PM Barzani’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Peshmerga commander.

In October, Omar was heavily injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Garmiyan region of Sulaimani province.

During the attack one Peshmerga officer was killed and seven others were wounded. This came during a Peshmerga operation against ISIS extremists in the area.

After the attack, Omar was brought to Germany for treatment.