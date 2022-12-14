KDP begins visiting parties as it ‘turns new page’  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Wednesday visited the Islamic Union Party's headquarters, marking the first of such visits in a series the party is intended to undertake in the coming days as it “turns a new page” with the Kurdish political parties.

The KDP members met with the Islamic party’s chief and other senior members in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Middle East.

The officials stressed “unity” among the political parties in face of the challenges the Kurdistan Region is facing, Mahmood Mohammed, the KDP spokesperson, said in a presser following the meeting.

Regarding the relations between KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mohammed said that they agreed to “scale up communications and reduce the distance”, he said.

“We do not want to accumulate the issues. We want to solve them,” the spokesman added.

In its latest congress, the party announced that it would “turn a new page” with all the political parties in Kurdistan Region.

President Masoud Barzani was reelected as the party’s chief in early November. Masrour Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani were elected as deputies.