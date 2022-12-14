President Barzani stresses ‘shared vision’ for managing Iraq, its resources  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday stressed the necessity for having a “shared vision” for managing Iraq and its vast resources, according to a statement.

Barzani received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina L. Romanowski in Erbil, where they discussed a range of topics, including Erbil-Baghdad relations, Iraq’s newly formed government, the latest political developments as well as the return of displaced people to their places of origin.

The Kurdish president stressed the necessity of having a “shared vision” for managing the country and its rich resources in a way that could bring prosperity and better services for the citizens, the statement read.

Barzani and the diplomat agreed on fostering Erbil-Baghdad's cooperation and the importance of supporting the country’s new prime minister, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, and his cabinet.

The normalization of the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar and the return of its people to their places of origin were highlighted in the meeting.

They also stressed the importance of keeping the Iraqi borders security as well as Erbil-Baghdad cooperation in this regard, according to the statement.

The unification of Peshmerga forces under one command and leadership as well as the obstacles hampering the process were discussed as well.