PM Barzani, British envoy to Iraq discuss bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and Britain

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Mark Bryson-Richardson, UK Ambassador to Iraq, according to a statement from the KRG.

In the meeting, both officials discussed the latest developments in Iraq and ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

The two sides stressed the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government based on the Iraqi constitution.

Prime Minister Barzani highlighted that there is a “positive atmosphere” regarding resolving disputes with the Iraqi government and expressed his hopefulness that the recent decision by the Iraqi government to send 400 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region for November and December 2022 is a positive step towards reaching an agreement on broader issues.

Prime Minister Barzani also briefed the British Ambassador on the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet reforms, such as the digitalization of public services and the recent export of local Kurdish products.

While addressing the importance of protecting the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, both sides stressed the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and the exclusion of outlawed militias in Sinjar.