WHO supports renovating a maternity hospital in Erbil

author_image Kurdistan 24
Health care workers are pictured at the newly renovated maternity hospital in Erbil, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One of the frequently visited maternity hospitals in Erbil has been recently renovated with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States.   

Minister of Health, Saman Barzinji, the Governor of Erbil, and other local officials attended the opening ceremony of the hospital which was funded by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

The intensive care unit for newborns as well as the operation rooms in the maternity ward were renovated as part of the upgrading and expansion project of more than 460 square meters square. The project was implemented by Heevie, a non-governmental health organization in cooperation with the Erbil health directorate.

Central monitoring and ventilation systems were installed as part of the project along with new heating and cooling systems, according to the maternity hospital.

The X-Ray screening room was also refurbished at the medical center.

“We are very pleased today to see this development at the Erbil East Hospital,” Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told reporters, saying the center is one of the most go-to sites for emergency cases.

He expressed his gratitude for the contributions WHO and Heevie made to the project.

WHO Iraqi Representative Dr Ahmed Zouiten (third from right) along with other local officials are attending the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly renovated maternity hospital in Erbil, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
