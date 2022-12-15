Iran condemns Iran’s removal from UN Commission on Women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Thursday condemned the decision to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Economic and Social Council voted in support of a U.S.-sponsored resolution to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.

Kanaani underlined that the “adoption of America’s non-consensual resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as a political scheme that lacks legal credibility, runs counter to the UN Charter and sets the wrong precedent in the international body, strongly condemning it.”

Moreover, he added that “America cannot cover up its widespread violations of the rights of the Iranian nation, in general, and the Iranian women, in particular, with the imposition of unilateral sanctions through a smear campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has had great achievements in paving the way for women to make progress over the past 40 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and undoubtedly the Iranian women will continue to tread the path of progress and development based on Iranian-Islamic values,” Kanaani said.

Iran also thanked countries that did not support the U.S. resolution.

The U.S. took that action in response to Iran’s suppression of the ongoing protests, entering their fourth month, triggered by the death on Sept. 16 of the young Kurdish woman, Jina (Mahsa) Amini.

The measure against Iran was approved 29 to 8 by the 54 members of the Council, with 16 abstentions.

Today’s vote to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a victory for those protesting in Iran and all of those who stand with them. The unmistakable message is this: the world is listening and taking action. The women and girls of Iran will be heard. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 14, 2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday tweeted that the “vote to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women is a victory for those protesting in Iran and all of those who stand with them.”

“The unmistakable message is this: the world is listening and taking action. The women and girls of Iran will be heard,” she concluded.

Read More: US hails Iran’s removal from U.N. Commission on Women; blasts Iran for weapon sales to Russia; and ‘destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East

The White House also warmly welcomed the U.N. decision to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.