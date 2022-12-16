26 Iranians are at risk of execution in connection with protests: Amnesty International

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Amnesty International announced on Friday that at least 26 people are at risk of execution in connection with nationwide protests.

“Of the 26, at least 11 are sentenced to death and 15 are charged with capital offences and awaiting or undergoing trials,” the announcement added.

Previously the Iranian regime hanged two of its citizens publicly to intimidate the protesters and end the demonstrations.

Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard were sentenced to death in a sham trial by Iranian authorities.

Mahsa (Zhina) Amini (22 years old), originally from Saqqez in the Kurdistan province, traveled to Tehran with her family to visit relatives and friends.

According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for having worn the hijab “inappropriately” and was severely beaten by the morality police on the way to a detention facility.

She later died at the intensive care unit of Kasra Hospital in Tehran on Sept. 16, sparking wide outrage and protests in Iran.

Human rights groups say that more than 500 people have been killed since the spark of the protests in Iran.