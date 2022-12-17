PHOTO: Kurdistan Region celebrates flag day

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People across Kurdistan Region on Saturday honored flag day by organizing various events.

Top officials from a number of Kurdish political parties, including representatives from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), gathered at the ancient Erbil Citadel to celebrate.

Members of the Peshmerga forces displayed an over 60-meter-long Kurdistan flag during the gathering.

One of Erbil city’s landmarks, Empire Tower – a business-residential complex – decorated its tallest buildings with the Kurdistan flag.

“On Kurdistan Flag Day, we honor our flag. The flag that represents all the components of Kurdistan,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a televised message on Saturday.

On Nov. 11, 1999, the Kurdistan Parliament ratified the Kurdistan flag law, choosing red, white, and green banners with a sun in the middle as its official flag.

Five years later, December 17 was designated by the Kurdistan Parliament as flag day to honor the symbol and the martyrs of Kurdistan.