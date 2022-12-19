Jordan to host 2nd Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Preparations are underway in the Jordanian coastal town of Sweimeh ahead of the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

Arab and European leaders from Iraq, Joran, and France are expected to participate at the conference, which is planned to begin on Tuesday, December 27.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Husseini in his announcement of the conference asked Iraqi neighbors Iran and Turkey to attend the conference, as they had in 2021.

“Turkey and Iran participated in the first conference in Baghdad, and we expect them to participate in the next conference as well,” he said in a presser joined by his Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the first conference in August 2021 in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, where representatives from Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan attended.

The conference is part of Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts to balance its relations in a turbulent region, where Iraq had been a battleground for a number of regional rivalries.

Iraq has hosted five rounds of talks between Riyadh and Tehran to de-escalate the tension between the two countries.