Iraq is central to regional stability: UN envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq on Tuesday underlined that the centrality of Iraq to regional stability ‘cannot be overstated.’

She made her remarks during the second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Jordan’s Amman, where members of several regional and western countries participated.

Hennis-Plasschaert said she hopes that the conference of “regional partnership” will result in a number of concrete steps. “Steps that will solidify regional cooperation, coordination and collaboration.”

“In my capacity as the Special Representative for Iraq, I wholeheartedly support Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in his priority to position Iraq as an arena for dialogue and investment,” she added.

“In my briefings to the UN Security Council, I stated it often: the centrality of Iraq to regional stability cannot be overstated.”

Moreover, she stressed that for Iraq “to further build its domestic stability, it is incumbent (on us all) to help foster an enabling environment. Hence, renewed and continued support for Iraq’s regional outreach and extended hand will remain vital.”

“Within this context, allow me to emphasize the importance of respecting the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighborliness. Established diplomatic instruments are at everybody’s disposal, also in times of heightened tensions or when faced with legitimate national security concerns.”

During the conference on Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani asked the representatives of Arab and European countries to help Baghdad retrieve its “stolen money”.

This year, during the so-called “heist of the century,” more than $2 billion USD was embezzled and stolen from the tax administration.

The Iraqi government said so far a total of $200 million USD has been recovered.

Moreover, French President Emmanuel Macron, who organized the first summit in August 2021, called for Iraq to be allowed to choose a path not dictated by foreign powers.