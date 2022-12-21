Politics

EU chief diplomat invites Iraqi Premier to visit Brussels

The Iraqi official has been officially invited to visit the EU’s headquarters in Brussels, the statement added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani (right) during his meeting with EU chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani has been officially invited to visit the European Union headquarters in Brussels. 

Al-Sudani met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, in Jordan on Tuesday.  They discussed the bilateral relations between Iraq and the organization representing European countries, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

“I expressed the EU’s support for the new government’s reform agenda, and we discussed how we can contribute to the country’s stability and prosperity,” the EU diplomat tweeted following the meeting.

Held in Sumeih on the shores of the Dead Sea, the conference was attended by regional leaders, French President Emmanuel Macron, the United Nations envoy to Iraq, and the EU representative.

Al-Sudani asked the participating countries to help Baghdad to retrieve the “stolen money”. The country reported the “heist of the century” when more than $2 billion USD was embezzled from the tax administration.

The attendees agreed to cooperate “with Iraq to support its stability, sovereignty and the democratic process in the country,” according to the final communique of the summit. Previously, the first conference was held in the Iraqi capital in August 2021.

