Iraqi Premier chairs a meeting to discuss recent security developments in Kirkuk and Diyala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, and several top security officials, according to a statement from the Prime Minister media office.

Al-Sudani, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, discussed, “the recent security developments in the Governorates of Kirkuk and Diyala, where two terrorist attacks occurred and led to the death and injury of several members of security forces and civilians,” the announcement reads.

Top security officials briefed Al-Sudani on the recent terrorist attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala, and the military plans to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, according to the announcement.

The Prime Minister pledged to punish the perpetrators and ordered the military commanders to “re-evaluate the plans and to change the military tactics used in the areas where there are remnants of the terrorist gangs,” the announcement added.

He also commanded the military officials to “adopt unconventional methods to weaken ISIS terrorist gangs' capabilities and to limit their movement,” per the announcement.

Moreover, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces instructed Iraqi military leaders to actively engage in the field of operations to raise the morale of the soldiers.

Al-Sudani concluded the meeting by demanding coordination between the intelligence agencies, high preparedness, and preemptive operations against ISIS.

On December 18, in a suspected ambush by ISIS, at least nine members of the Iraqi federal police were killed in southern Kirkuk.

In another ISIS attack in a rural area of Diyala province on Monday night, at least eight people were killed, and three others were injured.

