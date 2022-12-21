Prime Minister of Italy to visit Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An informed source confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, visits the Kurdistan Region on Friday.

The Premier will be welcomed by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (PM) Masrour Barzani at Erbil International Airport.

In August, the Italian Prime Minister in an official letter to PM Barzani expressed her country’s willingness to foster ties with the Kurdistan Region.

Giorgia Meloni, 45, was elected as Prime Minister of Italy on October 22, making her the first woman to hold this position.

She was a leader and founder of the Brothers of Italy, a right-wing national-conservative political party, which was founded in 2012.