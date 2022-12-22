US hails ‘successful conclusion’ of Baghdad II conference in Jordan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US envoy to Baghdad on Thursday welcomed the “successful conclusion” of the second summit of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Amman.

Attended by regional and international leaders, the Baghdad summit was held for the second time to address issues in the region, including Iraq’s security, food supply, climate change, and economic hardships.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani pledged to continue to combat corruption in the government during the conference in Sweimeh, a resort on the shores of the Dead Sea. He asked the participants to help Baghdad in retrieving its “stolen money”.

“Congrats @IraqiGovt for the successful conclusion of 2nd #Baghdad Summit in Amman,” US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski said in a tweet.

The American envoy also expressed Washington’s support for the “goals” that the premier announced, including combatting corruption, developing foreign investment climate, gas flare conversion, conserving water, and combatting extremism, per the tweet.

The regional countries – including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Jordan – and officials from France and the European Union expressed their readiness to support Iraq’s sovereignty.

Held at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, the first summit was held in Baghdad in August 2021 with the participation of foreign ministers from Turkey, Iran Saudi Arabia, and other countries.