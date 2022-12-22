Politics

US hails ‘successful conclusion’ of Baghdad II conference in Jordan

The American envoy also expressed Washington’s support for the “goals” that the premier announced,
author_image Kurdistan 24
President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his father King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, along with other dignitaries and officials attending Baghdad II in Jordan, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo: Khalil
President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and his father King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, along with other dignitaries and officials attending Baghdad II in Jordan, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo: Khalil
Iraq Iraq Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Baghdad II US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US envoy to Baghdad on Thursday welcomed the “successful conclusion” of the second summit of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held in Amman.

Attended by regional and international leaders, the Baghdad summit was held for the second time to address issues in the region, including Iraq’s security, food supply, climate change, and economic hardships.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani pledged to continue to combat corruption in the government during the conference in Sweimeh, a resort on the shores of the Dead Sea.  He asked the participants to help Baghdad in retrieving its “stolen money”.

“Congrats @IraqiGovt for the successful conclusion of 2nd #Baghdad Summit in Amman,” US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski said in a tweet.

The American envoy also expressed Washington’s support for the “goals” that the premier announced, including combatting corruption, developing foreign investment climate, gas flare conversion, conserving water, and combatting extremism, per the tweet.

The regional countries – including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Jordan – and officials from France and the European Union expressed their readiness to support Iraq’s sovereignty.

Held at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, the first summit was held in Baghdad in August 2021 with the participation of foreign ministers from Turkey, Iran Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive