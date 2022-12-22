Security

Four civilians injured by Turkish shelling west of Kobani: SOHR

The injured people were transferred to Kobani hospital for treatment.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Syria Kobani SDF Erdogan SNA northeastern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four civilians working in a water shop on Thursday were seriously injured by artillery shells by Turkish forces on a water shop in Zor Maghar, west of Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Thursday.

The injured people were transferred to Kobani hospital for treatment.

The shelling also damaged a nearby hospital.

Also on Dec. 20, Turkish forces shelled villages in northern Aleppo. However, no casualties were reported.

For more than a month, the Turkish army and Turkish-backed rebel groups have targeted areas held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Read More: Turkish threats leave Syria Kurds in fear for symbolic city

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late November also threatened to launch a ground operation after Turkey carried out a large number of airstrikes in northern Syria and the Kurdistan Region.

However, SOHR said that “intensive ground and aerial bombardment on the areas and countryside of Aleppo, Al-Raqqah and Al-Hasakah by Turkish forces have dramatically declined, except for some rockets and shells that hit the frontlines.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive