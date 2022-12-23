Italy’s Prime Minister arrives in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, arrives in Baghdad early Friday and met with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

Later today, she will also visit Erbil and meet with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister (PM) Masrour Barzani.

During her visit, she plans to see the Italian troops stationed in Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

Since 2014, Italy has taken part in the multinational coalition called Operation Inherent Resolve ​​(OIR). Currently, there are nearly 300 Italian soldiers in the Kurdistan Region.

In December, the Italian Prime Minister in an official letter to PM Barzani expressed her country’s willingness to foster ties with the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: Italy’s Meloni expresses willingness to foster ties with Kurdistan

Giorgia Meloni, 45, was elected as Prime Minister of Italy on October 22, making her the first woman to hold this position.

She was a leader and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy, a right-wing national-conservative political party, which was founded in 2012.