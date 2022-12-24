PM Masrour Barzani deeply troubled by Paris attack on Kurdish community

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday says he is deeply ‘troubled by today’s heinous attack on the Kurdish community in Paris” that killed three people.

Three people were killed on Friday, after a gunman attacked the Kurdish community in the French capital of Paris.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I urge the Kurdish diaspora to exercise restraint. Let’s not excuse violence in any form,” he said.

Violent clashes erupted between Kurdish protestors and the French police after the attack in central Paris, blaming the authorities for not protecting them.

“I trust our French partners will spare no effort to protect the Kurdish communities across the country and bring the perpetrators to justice,” PM Masrour Barzani added.

“The French people have stood by us time and again. We have so much in common; we confront terrorism together and care for people displaced by violence and war. That bond will endure far beyond the hateful agenda of those who perpetrated today’s crime,” he concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack and added that "the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris.”

Several world leaders also expressed sympathies with the Kurdish victims of the attack, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"My thoughts are with the members of the Kurdish community and people of France on this sad day,” he tweeted.

The UK consulate in Erbil also said it is "deeply shocked and saddened by the shooting in Paris today which resulted in the tragic deaths of three Kurds."

James Cleverly, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, in a tweet also said his “thoughts are with the victims and their families – the UK is ready to support in whatever way we can.”