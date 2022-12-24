Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Saturday, extends his warmest congratulations to the Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government.

The Prime Minister wished all a holiday filled with delight, love, and happiness; the statement reads.

He reiterated his vision for promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence, and spreading a spirit of tolerance, moderation and solidarity among all the components of the Kurdistan Region, the statement added.

“Happy New Year, and may your days be filled with peace and tranquility,” the statement concluded.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone,” the Premier later tweeted.