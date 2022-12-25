UK drone kills ISIS suspect in Turkish-held al-Bab

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UK’s Defense Ministry recently announced that a UK Reaper drone killed one ISIS fighter in Syria’s al-Bab on Dec. 20.

“Great care was taken to ensure that any potential risks to civilians were understood and minimized before the Reaper’s crew fired a salvo of two Hellfire missiles which both struck the target accurately,” the UK Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The UK’s Royal Air Force aircraft has continued to conduct armed reconnaissance patrols against ISIS in Syria, as well as supporting Iraqi forces in Iraq.

Previously, on Monday Oct 10., a UK reaper drone killed one ISIS militant near Hamman Al Turkmen near Tal Abyad. Media reports had wrongly suggested it was an American drone strike.

Both al-Bab and Tal Abyad are controlled by Turkish-backed forces.

The US-led coalition has killed several ISIS members, including ISIS leaders in drone strikes and operations in Turkish-controlled areas.