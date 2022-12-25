The third edition of the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival is to be held in July

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation on Sunday announced the names of the festivals scheduled to be held in Russia for the year 2023.

According to a statement signed by Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, 123 film festivals are scheduled to be held in different regions and cities throughout Russia.

“The Minister also approved the third edition of the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival,” Gulizar Karam Gardanzari, the manager of the festival told Kurdistan 24.

“The third edition of the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival will be held from July 12 to 23, 2023,” Gardanzari said.

"We will be receiving film submissions until February 14, 2023,” she added.

The festival has been held since 2020, and the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) sponsored the festival last year.

“So far, only the Barfin Designing company has agreed to sponsor next year’s event, but I hope that the KRG Ministry of Culture and Youth will sponsor the third edition as well,” said Gardanzari.

Kurdistan 24 for Media and Research will provide media assistance to the International Moscow Kurdish Film Festival for the third consecutive year.