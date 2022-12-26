Iraqi Commission of Integrity issues court summons to two Kirkuk officials

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Iraqi Commission of Integrity (Commission) on Monday took legal action against two officials of the Kirkuk Governorate, according to a statement by the Commission.

The summons were issued due to violations regarding a residential project and the unlawful sale of property belonging to the federal government, the statement reads.

The deputy governor of Kirkuk was summoned on the grounds of illegally selling public lands in the governorate, the statement added.

The other official, a former general manager of the Governorate’s Investment Commission, was also summoned due to alleged violations committed in the Al-Amal residential project.

In accordance with article 331 of the Iraqi penal code, No. 111 of 1969, “any employee or person charged with a public service who deliberately commits acts contrary to his/her job duties or refrains from doing their work for the purpose of harming the interest of an individual or for the benefit of a person at the expense of another person or the state,” will be held liable.