Peshmerga forces launch sweeping operation in Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces on Wednesday launched a sweeping operation in the mountainous areas of Makhmour in southern Erbil province against ISIS remnants.

The operation targeted the “shelters and hideouts” used by the group’s militants in the vicinity of Mount Qarachogh in Mahkmour, according to a statement from the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs.

The villages of Gawr, Kandal, Grda Shin, Malk Agha and Kapanarash have been cleared as part of the operation conducted by the 14th Infantry Brigade, according to the ministry.

“The aim of the operation was to destroy the terrorist hideouts and shelters, while at the same time establishing and stabilizing the security and stability of the areas suspected of having the remains of ISIS fighters,” according to the statement.

The Kurdish forces have previously conducted similar operations in those areas along with their Iraqi counterparts against the group that is still able to launch a low-level insurgency against civilians and security forces.

In one attack last year, at least 10 people and members of security forces were killed by ISIS in a nearby village.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, Nineveh Governor Najim Al-Jabouri on Wednesday described the security cooperation between Peshmerga and Iraqi forces as “high” in the northern areas, including Makhmour.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call for greater cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad to fill the “security vacuum” widened due to the lack of security in the areas disputed between the two governments.