Kurdistan Region to export 200 tons of tomato paste abroad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - 200 tons of tomato paste from the Sharazur factory in Halabja Governorate will be exported abroad, and 120 tons have already been exported to several countries as part of the strategy of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ninth cabinet.

The latest shipment of 14 tons of Sharazur tomato paste has been reportedly sent to Sweden.

“Our tomato paste is of very high quality, that’s why we started exporting it. We first exported it to the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the Netherlands and now to Sweden,” Jasim Tawellay, the owner of the Sharazur tomato paste factory told Kurdistan24’s correspondent Avin Atta.

"The Directorate on Trade approved the exportation of 200 tons of tomato paste, and so far, we have exported 120 tons," he said.

“It’s an important step to sell the products of Kurdish farmers and create job opportunities,” he added.

KRG is facilitating the export of local products so that farmers and traders can export local products to the world and to develop the private sector in the Kurdistan Region and decrease the dependence on oil and gas revenues.

Recently, the first fresh batch of pomegranates from the Kurdistan Region were exported to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani pledged to export more products, including apples, grapes, and honey.