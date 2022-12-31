Religion

PM Barzani expressed his condolences for the death of Pope Benedict XVI

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict XVI."
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) and Pope Benedict XVI. (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a Tweet on Saturday extended his deepest condolences to the death of Pope Benedict XVI at the age of 95.

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of Pope Benedict XVI,” he wrote in the Tweet.

“He’ll be remembered as a trusted friend whose prayers and counsel focused on peace between peoples of all faiths in the Middle East,” Barzani added to the Tweet.

The Prime Minister concluded the Tweet by expressing his thoughts to the Catholic people in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and beyond.

Pope Benedict XVI, whose original name was Joseph Alois Ratzinger, was born in 1927 in Marktl, Germany. He was elected as the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State on April 19, 2005.

The Pope resigned on February 28, 2013, which makes him the first pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

